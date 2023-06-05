Court grants extension of discovery in inmate’s exercise time lawsuit

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:41 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A federal court has extended the discovery deadline in an inmate’s lawsuit seeking more guaranteed outdoor exercise time.

Jesse Arons Ross, 39, is serving a life sentence at High Desert State Prison in Indian Springs. In February 2022, he filed a lawsuit, naming the prison’s warden, associate warden, and the president of the Nevada Board of Prison Commissioners as defendants.

The complaint asked for a preliminary injunction that would provide him with an adequate amount of outdoor exercise time. On March 3, U.S. District Judge Cristina D. Silva signed an order granting Ross’ motion.

“I order defendants to provide Ross with at least seven hours of access to outdoor exercise per week,” she wrote in the order. “The parties must file a status report in 60 days, accounting for Ross’ yard time following the issuance of this injunction.”

Ross amended his complaint last month, adding a host of new defendants to the lawsuit, all current or former HDSP or BPC employees. The plaintiff followed that with another filing on April 18, stating that “the defendants obstinately continue to violate the court’s injunction.”

On June 2, Judge Silva signed an order granting Ross’ motion to extend the discovery period in the case. Ross requested an extension of 180 days, and Silva granted that in part by extending it by 120 days.

On the same day, the judge ruled against other motions made by the plaintiff, including a request for costs and fees and another seeking coercive and compensatory sanctions.

Judge Silva also ordered that Ross be allowed to review sealed declarations and reports. Both parties were instructed to submit status reports by August 1.

