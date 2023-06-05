Comedian Matt Rife announces 2 shows on Las Vegas Strip
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:31 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Comedian Matt Rife on Monday announced he will perform two shows on the Las Vegas Strip later this year.
According to The Cosmopolitan, Rife will perform at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan on Sept. 8 and 9. Doors will open at 6 p.m. with the show starting at 7 p.m.
According to The Cosmopolitan, tickets start at $89.50 with taxes/fees. The show is open to those 18+.
Tickets for Rife’s Las Vegas Strip performances go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m.
