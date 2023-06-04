Golden Knights beat Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, center, celebrates his goal against the Florida...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore, center, celebrates his goal against the Florida Panthers with teammates during the second period of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals, Saturday, June 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:08 PM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(LAS VEGAS, Nev.) - The Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-2, taking a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, then 2-2 after the second before the Golden Knights took the lead after goals from Zach Whitecloud, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith.

Game 2 is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

