Golden Knights beat Panthers 5-2 in Game 1 of Stanley Cup Final

(LAS VEGAS, Nev.) - The Golden Knights scored three goals in the third period to defeat the Florida Panthers 5-2, taking a 1-0 lead in the Stanley Cup Final.

The teams were tied 1-1 after the first period, then 2-2 after the second before the Golden Knights took the lead after goals from Zach Whitecloud, Mark Stone and Reilly Smith.

Game 2 is set for Monday at 5 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

