Forecast Outlook-6/4/23

Windy Weather Returns Monday
FOX5 Weather
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 2:07 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An incoming low pressure system slides into our area Monday.

The low will help to stir up wind once again not only Monday but Tuesday as well.

As the pressure gradient tightens there will be more atmospheric mixing.

South winds will push warmer temperatures into Las Vegas to start the week so we have another shot at hitting 100 degrees Monday.

By Tuesday, a stronger area of low pressure moves in which first will continue to bring us more wind plus cooler temperatures as we drop to about 92 degrees.

Gets even cooler Wednesday with a forecast high of 89 degrees.

For the rest of the week and into the weekend temperatures will remain below seasonal.

The UV index for Monday is 10 or very high.

