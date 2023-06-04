Forecast Outlook-6/3/23

Flirting With A Triple Digit High Sunday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 5:14 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We’ve dodged triple digit high temperatures so far this year and here we are in early June.

We may hit the 100 degree mark Sunday as our forecast high is 98.

Being a betting town the odds of a triple digit high is about 15%.

Our low level airmass is dry but it’s not like that elsewhere as showers and some stormy weather are affecting areas to our north and east.

None of it will move into Las Vegas over the weekend.

Monday a low sitting off southern California will push inland and trigger some winds.

They will not reach advisory levels but the wind will big the big story to start the week.

That low will slowly move out of our are by Tuesday night.

Behind it, temperatures cool down again and will be in the low 90′s the rest of the week.

The UV Index for Sunday is 9 or very high.

