Fans bring the energy for VGK victory

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - From far and wide, Vegas Golden Knights fans united Saturday for game one of the Stanley Cup Final.

“All the way from Summerlin,” said one fan. “Tampa, Florida,” said another.

“Drove 28 hours to be here for this one. I’m here from Chicago,” said another dedicated VGK fan.

Fans were sporting their best black and gold fashion outside T-Mobile Arena.

“Golden Knights jersey. Let’s go Knights! Got some gold beard going,” said VGK fan Ryan Wolfe. “Ready to celebrate not just the first victory tonight, but the next three as well so we can bring the cup home back to the Vegas.”

The VGK crowd brought the energy that only Vegas fans can deliver.

“We have the best fan base in NHL hockey. The best,” said Arnie Bazemore.

“Our energy, the atmosphere, you can’t beat it. We’re in Vegas. Go Knights!” said Arieus Bazemore.

“It’s bumpin! So far everywhere I go, everyone’s excited,” said Justin Martinez before puck drop. “The Florida fans are talking smack, so it’s a really good environment. Nowhere like it in the world.”

The crowd’s energy stayed electric, both in the fortress and outside the arena, up until the last seconds of the Knights victory against the Florida Panthers.

“I thought they played awesome. They fought through the first period through adversity. I think the other team played a little dirty. But you know what? We’re Golden Knight fans, we’re Vegas fans, we represent this city,” said VGK fan Scott Eastman after the game. “This team to us is our home, the Golden Knights are our home. They’re the first professional team that ever showed up, and they’re rockin it right now.”

“We fought and recovered,” said Matt Eastman. “It’s one down, three to go.”

