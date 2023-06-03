VGK fan favorite therapy dog Bark-Andre Furry dies at 14
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 5:42 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - An unofficial Vegas Golden Knights canine ambassador has passed away on the eve of the Stanley Cup Final.
According to a social media post, therapy dog Bark-Andre Furry died on Friday at the age of 14.
The Jack Russell Terrier, named after former VGK goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury, worked for the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which fights against the unseen costs of childhood cancer.
