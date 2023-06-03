Sewage coming up through drains, toilets in a Henderson apartment complex

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Sewage is spewing from drains and into apartments according to people who live at the Tides at Green Valley in Henderson. They say it is disgusting and has been a problem for the past three days. What is apartment management doing about the sewage? What are your rights as a tenant? FOX5 is getting answers.

“It is nasty having poop in your tub, having pee, it is gross,” shared Michelle Pineda who has lived in her apartment since 2018. Pineda says it happens once or twice a year.

“It starts out bubbling. You can hear the bubbling in the septic system and the minute you flush that toilet, it goes,” Pineda described.

Tainted water has come in through the bottom of Pineda’s toilet and spread into the hallway and bedrooms.

“The smell is just, its bad, I mean you can’t breathe,” Pineda explained while standing in here apartment.

“It flooded all the way into the living room. The carpet is completely soaked through with feces underneath,” Tammy Wilder shared. Wilder says she feels sick being inside and has been disabled since a car accident in January.

“I have to get up in the middle of the night and try to run to a damn Chevron or run all the way to my sister’s house to use her restroom,” Pineda stated.

Both women say it is unfair, they pay their rent on time and shouldn’t be forced to live in filth.

“We don’t want to live like this anymore. We want it fixed,” said Pineda.

You do have rights as a tenant. According to Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, your landlord must maintain your rental property in a habitable condition and provide essential services like water and must fix issues within 48 hours of written notice.

Tenants of the Tides at Green Valley have been told the water will be shut off over the weekend for crews to repair pipes in the ground.

FOX5 reached out to management who said they would get back to us but have not as of the publication of this report.

Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada has free resources including a template letter to issue a formal notice to a landlord: Click here.

