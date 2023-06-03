Nursing assistant sent to prison for stealing cash, using credit cards from elderly patients

Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in prison for stealing from elderly patients at a senior facility. (Source: WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:50 PM PDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (WOIO/Gray News) - An Ohio woman who was convicted of stealing from elderly patients was sentenced Thursday morning.

WOIO reports that Ladasia Vinson was sentenced to two years in jail for stealing from patients while working at an assisted living facility last year.

Authorities said Vinson stole from patients at the facility over a two-month span while she worked as a nursing assistant.

“It appeared she was utilizing their credit cards, making purchases, and also stealing cash for her own use,” Bay Village Police Department Sgt. Jay Elish said.

In court, Vinson said her intention was never to hurt or violate anyone and called her actions “stupid.”

According to police, Vinson was employed through a private company and the senior health facility in Bay Village was one of the three places she worked.

“I believe she deserves the harshest punishment allowed,” Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said.

O’Malley also read a statement from a victim that said, “This is my home. Imagine living in a place where you have to lock up your purse. If my situation isn’t bad enough ... I’ve been robbed.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas
Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

Latest News

The cause of the derailment was being investigated.
More than 200 killed and 900 hurt after 2 trains derail in India; hundreds still trapped in coaches
Apartment residents dealing with sewage issues
F1 Paving to shut down Las Vegas roads this weekend
The Formula One paddock building in Las Vegas is 1,000 feet long