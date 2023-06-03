Mayor Goodman makes Stanley Cup wager with Ft. Lauderdale counterpart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has made a friendly wager with her Ft. Lauderdale counterpart before the start of the Stanley Cup Final.

Mayor Dean J. Trantalis referred to his city as “The Venice of America” as he extended the terms of the bet on social media.

@mayoroflasvegas, greetings from #FortLauderdale! The Venice of America is looking forward to a hard-fought series between our @FlaPanthers and your @GoldenKnights. How about a bet?

When we win the @StanleyCup, you wear our jersey around Downtown Las Vegas! pic.twitter.com/LHwHZrqdWr — Mayor Dean J. Trantalis (@DeanTrantalis) June 2, 2023

Mayor Goodman wasted no time in accepting the challenge, agreeing in a response to his post.

Mayor Goodman is looking to extend a streak of similar bets made earlier in the playoffs. Edmonton mayor Amarjeet Sohi donned a VGK jersey for a city council meeting after the Golden Knights knocked off the Oilers. She is reportedly also owed a cowboy hat from Dallas mayor Eric L. Johnson after VGK took out the Stars to claim the Western Conference crown.

Game one of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and the Florida Panthers is set for Saturday evening at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.