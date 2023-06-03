FOX5 gets tour of Formula 1 race facility for Las Vegas Grand Prix

Teams will park and set up cars for races on the first level.
By Joe Vigil
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -FOX5 got a look at the Paddock area where Formula 1 race cars will park for the Las Vegas Grand Prix in November.

The building near the MSG Sphere is 1,000 feet long and 100 feet wide. It is 300,000 square feet in area. The first level is set up as garage space where teams will park and set up their cars for the race.

Upper levels of the building will be suites and exhibit space for VIP guests, along with the roof. The track will run along the building. Grandstands that will run nearly the entire length of the building will be built as well.

Builders say the space was just dirt back in November, but today, the building is 70% completed. They say Clark County and properties surrounding the circuit have been key to making the project happen.

“And then I’ll also give my hat off to all the construction laborers, men and women, that are on site every day working their butts off to make this happen for us. Penta Building Group as our general contractor, Las Vegas Paving is our paving contractor, they’ve brought in all the resources necessary to make this thing a reality,” said Terry Miller, owner of Miller Project Manager.

Miller has worked on racetracks, and several pro facilities including NFL, MLB and NBA stadiums, among several other projects.

Builders say different crews are working on the building 20 hours a day and say the facility will be ready for the race in November.

