Yeah! Lil Jon, Flo Rida among headliners for Stanley Cup Final Concert Series

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NHL announced the headliners for a special concert series to take place as part of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

According to a media release, portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights-Florida Panthers broadcasts. In addition, each performance will precede public viewing parties hosted by the home club.

Before Game 1, one of Vegas’ top DJs, Marshmello, will perform for fans on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. PT. The concert will be free and open to the public. No tickets will be required to view the performance. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open at 3:30 p.m. PT for fans with tickets to the game.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist and VGK fan Lil Jon will be the featured musical performer for the Game 2 broadcast on Monday, June 5. His pool party DJ set will originate from the Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Multiplatinum-selling rapper Flo Rida will take the stage in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. ET before Game 3. Additional musical performers and special guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Golden Knights will host viewing parties for Games 1 and 2 on Toshiba Plaza.

