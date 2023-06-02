Yeah! Lil Jon, Flo Rida among headliners for Stanley Cup Final Concert Series

The NHL announced headliners for pre-game concerts for the Stanley Cup Final
The NHL announced headliners for pre-game concerts for the Stanley Cup Final(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:48 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The NHL announced the headliners for a special concert series to take place as part of the 2023 Stanley Cup Final.

According to a media release, portions of each performance will be featured in coverage of the Vegas Golden Knights-Florida Panthers broadcasts. In addition, each performance will precede public viewing parties hosted by the home club.

Before Game 1, one of Vegas’ top DJs, Marshmello, will perform for fans on Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 2:45 p.m. PT. The concert will be free and open to the public. No tickets will be required to view the performance. Doors to T-Mobile Arena will open at 3:30 p.m. PT for fans with tickets to the game.

GRAMMY Award-winning artist and VGK fan Lil Jon will be the featured musical performer for the Game 2 broadcast on Monday, June 5. His pool party DJ set will originate from the Wet Republic at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Multiplatinum-selling rapper Flo Rida will take the stage in parking lot C2 at FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Fla. on Thursday, June 8, at 6 p.m. ET before Game 3. Additional musical performers and special guests will be announced in the coming days.

The Golden Knights will host viewing parties for Games 1 and 2 on Toshiba Plaza.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas
Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

Latest News

Las Vegas Valley Little Leagues facing umpire shortage
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas to celebrate Golden Knights’ bid to Stanley Cup Final with marquee takeover
The Lake at Sunset Park (Cecil Anderson/FOX5)
Free Fishing Day to be held June 10 in Nevada
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police say motorcyclist suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in suspected DUI crash