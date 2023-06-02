Strawberry moon to light up the sky this weekend

A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry...
A supermoon is shown rising behind the Galata Tower in Turkey. It is also called a strawberry moon because it is the full moon at strawberry harvest time.(AP Photo/Emrah Gurel | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Looks like we are in line for a special full moon viewing this weekend.

According to NASA, the next full moon will be the strawberry moon on Saturday night.

The strawberry moon typically appears in June as the last full moon of spring or the first of summer and is positioned lower in the sky in the Northern Hemisphere.

As reported by Space.com, the moon will appear to give off a warmer light and look more yellow or orange.

The strawberry moon is expected to be visible starting Friday evening through Monday morning while reaching peak illumination on Saturday at about 11:42 p.m. ET.

According to The Farmer’s Almanac, the strawberry moon gained its name from Native American tribes, not because of its appearance but to mark the ripening of June-bearing strawberries that are ready to be gathered.

Stargazers can also catch the bright star Antares on Saturday night. That star is expected to appear a few degrees to the right of the strawberry moon.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas
Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

Latest News

A Utah school district is banning the Bible.
Utah district bans Bible in elementary and middle schools
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Rescuers at site of Iowa building collapse complete search for survivors, move on to recovery
At 58 years old, Albert Robertson is one of the oldest recruits the Kansas City, Missouri...
‘You’re never too old’: 58-year-old police recruit nicknamed ‘grandpa’ follows his dream
The Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo will be performing this weekend
Las Vegas Academy jazz combo set to wow audiences all summer long
FILE - Former President Donald Trump sits at the defense table with his legal team in a...
Donald Trump’s lawyers ask judge to exit criminal case, echoing claims of political bias