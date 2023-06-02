Pizza festival to once again be held in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Described as the “ultimate pizza party,” organizers on Friday announced that the Las Vegas Pizza Festival will once again be held this year.

According to a news release, the Las Vegas Pizza Festival will take place Saturday, Nov. 4 at The Industrial Event Space.

As part of the event, attendees will enjoy unlimited samples of Detroit, Sicilian, New York and a dozen other unique styles of pizza from Las Vegas’ finest pizzaiolos.

The release notes that the festival is headlined by Vincent Rotolo (Good Pie), Tony Gemignani (Pizza Rock), John Arena (Metro Pizza) and many more local chefs and pizzerias.

The event will run from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4.

Tickets will go on sale at a later time, the release says. Those interested in attending can sign up to be notified: vegaspizzafest.com.

