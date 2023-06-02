Nevada State Police report on deadly May crash in Nye County

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police released a report containing details about a deadly crash that happened in Nye County in May.

According to that report, the NSP responded to a crash at southbound US95 and mile marker 10 at approximately 9:25 p.m. on May 20. Investigators determined that a white Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound on US95, south of mile marker 10. At the same time, a dark-colored 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound, approaching the Chevrolet.

According to the police report, the Chevrolet “failed to maintain its marked travel lane” and traveled into the southbound lanes, going head-on with the Dodge pickup. The Dodge pickup rotated counterclockwise and then caught fire. The Chevrolet rotated clockwise and came to rest in the southbound travel lane. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man from Las Vegas, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dodge truck was driven by an adult man and occupied by two adult women and one female juvenile. The juvenile was taken to Desert View Hospital in critical condition. She died there due to her injuries.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command noted that this was the 32nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 36 deaths.

