Nevada State Police report on deadly May crash in Nye County

Nevada Highway Patrol
Nevada Highway Patrol(Nevada Dept. of Public Safety)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police released a report containing details about a deadly crash that happened in Nye County in May.

According to that report, the NSP responded to a crash at southbound US95 and mile marker 10 at approximately 9:25 p.m. on May 20. Investigators determined that a white Chevrolet Trax was traveling northbound on US95, south of mile marker 10. At the same time, a dark-colored 2022 Dodge Ram pickup was traveling southbound, approaching the Chevrolet.

According to the police report, the Chevrolet “failed to maintain its marked travel lane” and traveled into the southbound lanes, going head-on with the Dodge pickup. The Dodge pickup rotated counterclockwise and then caught fire. The Chevrolet rotated clockwise and came to rest in the southbound travel lane. The driver of the Chevrolet, a 22-year-old Las Vegas man, and a passenger, a 24-year-old man from Las Vegas, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Dodge truck was driven by an adult man and occupied by two adult women and one female juvenile. The juvenile was taken to Desert View Hospital in critical condition. She died there due to her injuries.

Nevada State Police Highway Patrol - Southern Command noted that this was the 32nd fatal crash of 2023, resulting in 36 deaths.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair

Latest News

North Las Vegas Police Department (NLVPD) generic file photo.
North Las Vegas police give details on 3 previously unreported homicides
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada law enforcement agencies partner to stop pedestrian fatalities
FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme at Cosmopolitan
Clark County is offering camps for kids this summer
Clark County offering day camps for kids in the valley