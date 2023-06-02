Nevada State Police issue report on deadly Nye County crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police released a report following a preliminary investigation after a deadly crash in Nye County.

According to the report, state police reported to a crash at US95, south of mile marker 69 in Nye County, at approximately 7:30 a.m. on May 26.

Upon arrival, officers determined that a 2009 silver Honda two-door sedan was traveling southbound on US95. The driver of the Honda “failed to maintain the travel lane” and entered the dirt shoulder on the west side of US95.

Police said that the driver over-corrected, reentered the roadway and rotated counterclockwise, then entered the dirt shoulder on the east side of US95, went airborne, struck a fence and overturned. The passenger of the vehicle was ejected and was later pronounced dead on the scene.

This marks the Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol – Southern Command’s 34th fatal crash for 2023, resulting in 38 fatalities.

