Most of US cheering for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup Final, report says

The Vegas Golden Knights and fans erupt in celebration after defenseman Shea Theodore scored...
The Vegas Golden Knights and fans erupt in celebration after defenseman Shea Theodore scored against the New Jersey Devils in the shootout of an NHL hockey game Friday, March 3, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:04 PM PDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas isn’t the only part of the country that’s rooting for the Golden Knights to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.

According to a new report from betonline.ag, the majority of the country is cheering for the guys in gold to take home their first Stanley Cup championship.

Developers said the map is based on geotagged Twitter data from Monday night (when the matchup was set) until now, tracking official fan hashtags in each state, primarily #VegasBorn and #TimeToHunt. Over 60,000 tweets were tracked in order to create the map, BetOnline said.

Most of US cheering for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup Final, report says
Most of US cheering for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup Final, report says(BetOnline.ag)

According to the findings, 27 states and 2 Canadian provinces are cheering for the Golden Knights, while 23 states and 8 Canadian provinces are rooting for the Florida Panthers.

“The Golden Knights get the nod in the US, especially in the western half, while the Florida Panthers grabbed a majority of the east, and most of Canada (only Canadian provinces shown, as the territories did not have enough data),” the group said.

The series will end with a first-time NHL champion, as neither the Golden Knights or the Panthers have won the Stanley Cup Final before.

Golden Knights-Panthers Stanley Cup Final will end with a first-time NHL champion

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher,...
Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme on Las Vegas Strip
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas
Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

Latest News

The NHL announced headliners for pre-game concerts for the Stanley Cup Final
Yeah! Lil Jon, Flo Rida among headliners for Stanley Cup Final Concert Series
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Las Vegas to celebrate Golden Knights’ bid to Stanley Cup Final with marquee takeover
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during...
Ex-Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland hosting autograph session in downtown Las Vegas
Vegas Golden Knights center William Karlsson (71) celebrates with right wing Michael Amadio...
Golden Knights host the Panthers to open the Stanley Cup Final