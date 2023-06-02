LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas isn’t the only part of the country that’s rooting for the Golden Knights to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup.

According to a new report from betonline.ag, the majority of the country is cheering for the guys in gold to take home their first Stanley Cup championship.

Developers said the map is based on geotagged Twitter data from Monday night (when the matchup was set) until now, tracking official fan hashtags in each state, primarily #VegasBorn and #TimeToHunt. Over 60,000 tweets were tracked in order to create the map, BetOnline said.

Most of US cheering for Golden Knights to win Stanley Cup Final, report says (BetOnline.ag)

According to the findings, 27 states and 2 Canadian provinces are cheering for the Golden Knights, while 23 states and 8 Canadian provinces are rooting for the Florida Panthers.

“The Golden Knights get the nod in the US, especially in the western half, while the Florida Panthers grabbed a majority of the east, and most of Canada (only Canadian provinces shown, as the territories did not have enough data),” the group said.

The series will end with a first-time NHL champion, as neither the Golden Knights or the Panthers have won the Stanley Cup Final before.

