Leaving on a jet plane this summer? Here’s how to get through TSA faster

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The TSA expects a nationwide increase in air passengers this summer.

More than 200,000 passengers from Hawaii’s airports were screened by TSA over the Memorial Day weekend, kicking off the summer travel season.

TSA Federal Security Director for Hawaii and the Pacific Nanea Vasta said TSA has prepared for the upcoming surge in travelers and will not compromise high security, efficiency, and even “a dose of aloha.”

TSA officials are encouraging travelers to plan ahead with the following tips in mind:

Arrive Early.

Because of the increasing number of travelers, TSA officials warn that checkpoints at HNL and other Hawaii airports may reach capacity at some points during the day. At HNL, wait times may be worse from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., as well as on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, and Fridays.

Check carry-on luggage for prohibited items.

To speed up the TSA screening process, travelers should make sure that their carry-on items do not contain prohibited items.

This information can be found by clicking here or on the MyTSA app. You can also text “Travel” to 275-827.

Finally, try sending a photo of an item to @AskTSA on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

Keep personal items inside your carry-on luggage.

To prevent small items like sunglasses, phones, keys, and wallets from getting lost, place them inside your carry-on luggage rather than in the TSA bin.

Be aware of liquid guidelines.

If a substance can be spilled, sprayed, pumped, or poured, it will be subject to TSA’s liquid restriction policies.

Passengers are permitted up to 3.4 ounces, or 100 ml, of liquids in carry-on luggage. Passengers with larger volumes of liquid will be subject to a bag search.

TSA confirms it considers peanut butter a liquid

Listen to TSA officers for updated information.

Hawaii’s airports use screening technologies that may allow some passengers to skip boarding pass checks or exempt them from removing items from their carry-on luggage. TSA officers will provide directions if these changes are appropriate.

Teens 13-17 years old can now accompany eligible parents through the TSA PreCheck lane.

Previously, only children 12 and younger were able to accompany a TSA PreCheck-eligible parent through the PreCheck lane. To enroll in TSA PreCheck, visit www.tsa.gov/precheck.

If you’re enrolled in TSA PreCheck, make sure to enter your Known Traveler Number with all airlines you are flying with.

If flying multiple airlines, PreCheck enrolled individuals should make sure each airline is updated with their KTN.

This will ensure PreCheck enrollees can go through the PreCheck lane no matter which airline they are flying. PreCheck passengers can expect reduced screening times.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.