Las Vegas Valley Little Leagues facing umpire shortage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Henderson Little League is facing an umpire shortage, and mistreatment of the umpires is a contributing factor.

The umpire shortage is not just an issue locally—it is happening nationwide, as some parents and fans have verbally and physically assaulted umpires.

“We’ve had a couple instances this year where parents have approached umpires after games about calls that they weren’t totally happy about,” said Jason Caldwell, President of the Henderson Little League. He added that parents are instructed upfront about not harassing umpires.

Caldwell says it doesn’t happen often, but when it does, a disciplinary committee discusses the consequences.

“Those parents are generally suspended and not allowed to come back to the game for a certain amount of games,” he noted. “Last season, we noticed that the parents had taken an extreme excitement toward their kids playing baseball and when that happens, sometimes they do become unruly.”

Parents suspended due to their behavior are offered an interesting opportunity to make up for their actions.

“If they don’t like what the umpires are doing on the field, they have an opportunity to lessen their suspension by umpiring a game themselves,” Caldwell said. “And see what it’s like to be out there on the field and experience what those high school kids, and even the older folks who do our games, experience, having people yelling at them for two straight hours.”

The league has not received any takers on its offer.

“We have not had anyone take advantage of the ‘lessen your suspension by umpiring,’” Caldwell confirmed. “A couple instances we’ve had, they’ve decided to take their full suspension and not umpire their games.”

Caldwell said the company used to secure umpires has not always had enough to supply leagues across the Valley, so they have partnered with the Foothill High School varsity and J.V. baseball teams to crew some games. He said those players have been happy to do it.

Colby Davis, President of the Mountain Ridge Little League, said she hasn’t heard of any physical encounters there. She added that she is proud of how parents typically act, but noticed that certain behaviors have escalated in recent years. She addressed this by sending out a reminder to parents.

“No one is getting a college scholarship today here,” Davis said. “No one is moving to the pros. So let let them play baseball and let them enjoy the best game on the planet.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.