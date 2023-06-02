Las Vegas police say motorcyclist suffers ‘life-threatening injuries’ in suspected DUI crash

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:51 AM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a 20-year-old motorcyclist was critically injured in a suspected DUI crash Thursday night.

According to a news release, the incident occurred at about 11:35 p.m. on E.Tropicana Avenue at the intersection with South Palm Street.

The investigation indicates that a 2023 Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling east on E. Tropicana Avenue and was approaching the intersection with South Palm Street, according to police. A 1996 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling west on E. Tropicana Avenue and preparing to conduct a left turn onto South Palm Street.

The crash occurred when the Silverado turned left across the motorcyclist’s path of travel, LVMPD said.

Police said the motorcyclist was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit for treatment for “life-threatening injuries” sustained in the crash.

The department said the 31-year-old driver of the Silverado, identified by police as Samuel Gonzalez, displayed signs of impairment and was booked at the Clark County Detention Center for the applicable DUI charges.

The crash remains under investigation.

