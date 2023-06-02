Las Vegas to celebrate Golden Knights’ bid to Stanley Cup Final with marquee takeover

Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.
Aerial view the Las Vegas Valley on September 21, 2019.(Alive Coverage/Sipa USA/AP Images)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Jun. 2, 2023
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marquees around the Las Vegas Valley are going to show their hockey pride Friday night to kick off the Stanley Cup Final festivities.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that multiple Las Vegas properties, on- and off-Strip, will be participating in a marquee takeover Friday to celebrate the Golden Knights trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The properties include:

STRIP

  • Caesars Entertainment:
    • Caesars Palace, Cromwell Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Horseshoe Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino
  • Fashion Show Las Vegas
  • MGM Resorts International:
    • ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena
  • Miracle Mile Shops
  • Resorts World Las Vegas
  • SAHARA Las Vegas
  • The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod
  • TI – Treasure Island Hotel & Casino
  • Tropicana Las Vegas
  • The Venetian Resort Las Vegas
    • The Palazzo Las Vegas
  • Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino
  • Wynn Las Vegas
    • Encore Las Vegas

DOWNTOWN

  • Circa Resort & Casino
  • The D
  • Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision Canopy and Column screens (at :10′s past the hour)
  • Golden Gate Hotel & Casino
  • Plaza Hotel & Casino

OFF-STRIP

  • Boyd Entertainment:
    • Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, California Hotel & Casino, Cannery Casino Hotel, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, Joker’s Wild Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel & Casino
  • Palms Casino Resort
  • Station Casinos:
    • Palace Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station, Boulder Station, Santa Fe Station
  • The Silverton Hotel & Casino
  • South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

LVCVA recommended that the public can see the marquee takeover at many locations, including pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip and at Fremont Street.

