Las Vegas to celebrate Golden Knights’ bid to Stanley Cup Final with marquee takeover

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Marquees around the Las Vegas Valley are going to show their hockey pride Friday night to kick off the Stanley Cup Final festivities.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority announced that multiple Las Vegas properties, on- and off-Strip, will be participating in a marquee takeover Friday to celebrate the Golden Knights trip to the Stanley Cup Final. The properties include:

STRIP

Caesars Entertainment: Caesars Palace, Cromwell Las Vegas, Harrah’s Las Vegas, Horseshoe Las Vegas, The LINQ Hotel + Experience, Paris Las Vegas, Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino

Fashion Show Las Vegas

MGM Resorts International: ARIA Resort & Casino, Bellagio Resort & Casino, The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas, Excalibur Hotel & Casino, Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino, MGM Grand Hotel & Casino, New York-New York Hotel & Casino, Park MGM, T-Mobile Arena

Miracle Mile Shops

Resorts World Las Vegas

SAHARA Las Vegas

The STRAT Hotel, Casino & SkyPod

TI – Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Tropicana Las Vegas

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas The Palazzo Las Vegas

Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Wynn Las Vegas Encore Las Vegas



DOWNTOWN

Circa Resort & Casino

The D

Fremont Street Experience Viva Vision Canopy and Column screens (at :10′s past the hour)

Golden Gate Hotel & Casino

Plaza Hotel & Casino

OFF-STRIP

Boyd Entertainment: Aliante Casino + Hotel + Spa, California Hotel & Casino, Cannery Casino Hotel, Fremont Hotel & Casino, Gold Coast Hotel & Casino, Joker’s Wild Casino, Sam’s Town Hotel & Gambling Hall, Suncoast Hotel & Casino

Palms Casino Resort

Station Casinos: Palace Station, Red Rock, Green Valley Ranch, Sunset Station, Boulder Station, Santa Fe Station

The Silverton Hotel & Casino

South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa

LVCVA recommended that the public can see the marquee takeover at many locations, including pedestrian bridges on the Las Vegas Strip and at Fremont Street.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.