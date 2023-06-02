Las Vegas Academy jazz combo set to wow audiences all summer long

The Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo will be performing this weekend
The Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo will be performing this weekend(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Some very talented students in the valley are working to be the next generation of entertainers.

The Las Vegas Academy Jazz Combo will perform Saturday at Jazz in the Park. The free show is sold out, but audiences can see them perform at Vic’s every night this summer.

Patrick Bowen, Director of Jazz, said it’s important for people to support the students with these performances.

“These are our kids,” Bowen said. “These are the next doctors, lawyers, judges of our community. I think the more we do these sort of things, especially at public schools, the better. It’s the right thing. Support the arts.”

The students will be at Vic’s every night, 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays, and 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

