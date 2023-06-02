Homeless camp in your area? Someone in need? How to report it and get help for homeless

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - FOX5 has been hearing from frustrated residents across the Las Vegas Valley: there are growing homeless encampments in your area, trash, or people in need of help or resources.

FOX5 took your questions to Clark County.

QUESTION: If there’s a homeless camp or someone camping in my neighborhood, who should I call?

ANSWER: Residents can report homeless camps to Code Enforcement. They can report using the Fix-It CC app or call (702) 455-4191.

QUESTION: How do I connect someone to resources, or make sure they get help?

ANSWER: People can make a report to the Regional Outreach Coordinator (ROC) of an individual, family, or encampment via this form: Regional Outreach Coordinator This form is routed to our Regional Outreach Coordinator who deploys outreach teams from HELP of Southern Nevada and coordinates other outreach efforts.

It is important to remember that this is not an immediate response and that when the outreach team arrives on site, the individuals may not be there at that specific time.

The outreach teams visit “hotspots” regularly to offer services and encourage individuals and families to accept services. The outreach team’s purpose is to offer services, they are not police officers and do not address criminal activity through policing actions.

ANSWER: Currently the CARE Teams does not take direct referrals from the community or businesses, our outreach efforts are in conjunction with Metro’s Homeless Outreach Team (HOT), the Parks and Recreation Department, Office of Public Safety, and Metro’s Convention Center Area Command (resort corridor).

If they report encampments, our Mobile Crisis Intervention Team (MCIT) is sent out. If it is a large encampment MCIT may create an invite for other agencies to include the CARE Team to join them in a joint effort outreach.

