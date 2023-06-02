Governor signs bill for gender affirming care for transgender prison population into law

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. As a slate of bills from the Democratic-controlled Nevada Legislature edges closer to Gov. Joe Lombardo's desk, little is known about how the Republican governor will use his veto power in one of the country's 10 remaining state governments where Democrats control one branch and Republicans control the other. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By Kim Passoth
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:37 PM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Late Wednesday, Governor Joe Lombardo signed a Senate Bill (https://www.leg.state.nv.us/App/NELIS/REL/82nd2023/Bill/9844/Overview) guaranteeing more equitable treatment for transgender and gender non-conforming people incarcerated within the Nevada Department of Corrections. After the bill became law, FOX5′S spoke with the ACLU who has been pushing for reform and changes for years. The ACLU says Nevada’s prisons have largely failed to comply with Ninth Circuit case law on how incarcerated people who are transgender should be treated while in the state’s care. The new law is a huge step toward changing that.

“People who are removed from their daily lives and sent to this kind of setting often times realize a lot of things about themselves and often one of those things is gender identity,” explained West Juhl with the ACLU of Nevada in a February interview with FOX5 when the bill on gender affirming care for Nevada’s prisoners was first being introduced.

“If you are not already receiving some form of gender affirming care, things like hormone replacement therapy, then once you are incarcerated within the Department of Corrections you will not be able to access those services at all,” Juhl revealed. The ACLU says Governor Lombardo signing legislation to change that will save taxpayers by avoiding unnecessary and costly litigation from transgender prisoners denied their right to medical care.

“These are really hot button political issues, but there’s a civil liberties argument that is actually much simpler,” Julh argued.

Juhl, who identifies as non-binary, says across the country, people who are transgender, nonbinary and gender diverse are under attack. Due to national political pressure, a drag show planned at Nellis Air Force Base was just cancelled. (https://www.fox5vegas.com/2023/06/02/drag-show-slated-kick-off-pride-month-nellis-air-force-base-canceled/)

“Here in Nevada, we are actually really well off as far as rights and protections for my LGBTQ+ siblings, but we see this surge of really hateful rhetoric, lots of misinformation, people just not understanding,” Juhl shared.

Still, Juhl is celebrating as this week Governor Lombardo crossed the political aisle twice, also becoming one of the first Republican governors to enshrine protections for out-of-state abortion patients.

“It is really amazing now all these years later to see this bill signed into law and just know that we are in a state that is actively protecting trans people,” Juhl said.

The ACLU is still waiting to see what will happen with other legislation related to the transgender community, including a bill mandating health insurance companies in Nevada cover costs of gender affirming care.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair

Latest News

FOX5 drone image of homeless encampments on Las Vegas Valley trail in April 2023.
Homeless camp in your area? Someone in need? How to report it and get help for homeless
Stanley Cup arrives in Las Vegas as the VGK play in the Stanley Cup Final against Florida
Stanley Cup arrives in Las Vegas as the VGK take on Florida in the Stanley Cup Final
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Governor signs bill for gender affirming care for transgender prison population into law
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Stanley Cup arrives in Las Vegas as the VGK take on Florida in the Stanley Cup Final