Golden Knights host the Panthers to open the Stanley Cup Final

(AP) - Florida Panthers (42-32-8, fourth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (51-22-9, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Golden Knights -130, Panthers +110; over/under is 5.5

STANLEY CUP FINAL: Golden Knights host series opener

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host the Florida Panthers in game one of the Stanley Cup Final. The teams meet Saturday for the third time this season. The teams tied the regular season series 1-1. In their last regular season meeting on March 7, the Panthers won 2-1. Matthew Tkachuk led the Panthers with two goals.

Vegas is 51-22-9 overall and 31-18-1 at home. The Golden Knights have a 30-12-2 record when they commit fewer penalties than their opponent.

Florida has a 27-20-3 record in road games and a 42-32-8 record overall. The Panthers have given up 272 goals while scoring 288 for a +16 scoring differential.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jack Eichel has scored 27 goals with 39 assists for the Golden Knights. Nicolas Roy has one goal and seven assists over the last 10 games.

Carter Verhaeghe has 42 goals and 31 assists for the Panthers. Tkachuk has four goals and seven assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Knights: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.5 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game.

Panthers: 9-1-0, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Robin Lehner: out for season (hip), Laurent Brossoit: out (lower body), Nolan Patrick: out (upper body), Logan Thompson: out (lower body).

Panthers: Patric Hornqvist: out for season (concussion).

