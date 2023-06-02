Golden Knights announce enhanced security measures for Stanley Cup Final series practices

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights announced that new security measures required by the NHL will be implemented at team practices leading up to the Stanley Cup Final series.

New security measures at VGK practices begin on Friday, June 2. Attendance at City National Arena will be limited to the first 250 fans, who will be identified by wristbands distributed by team security staff. All fans will pass through a required screening process and must adhere to a bag policy similar to that at T-Mobile Arena—only small clutches 9″x6″x2.5″ or smaller will be permitted.

The team said that these measures will be in effect for all practices at City National Arena during the Stanley Cup Final. Doors to City National Arena will open each day at 8 a.m. PT.

The attendance limit will not apply to shoppers at The Arsenal or accredited members of the media, although the bag policy will apply to The Arsenal. The Golden Knights are scheduled to practice at 10:30 a.m. PT on Friday at City National Arena.

