Free Fishing Day to be held June 10 in Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Anglers in the Silver State can cast their reel without a fishing license on Saturday, June 10, as part of Nevada’s Free Fishing Day.

As part of the annual day, the Nevada Department of Wildlife says anyone can fish in the state’s waters without acquiring a fishing license. Though all other regulations and catch limits still apply.

The department notes that Nevada has more than 200 lakes and reservoirs, 600 streams and rivers, and nearly 400,000 surface areas of sport fishing opportunity statewide.

Anglers can find their local waterways and the fish that can be found there by visiting http://www.ndow.org/Fish/Where_To_Fish/.

The Department of Wildlife will celebrate the day by hosting a Free Fishing Day event in Southern Nevada at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Boulder City, 1650 Buchanan Boulevard. The department says the event will run from 7:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m.

According to the department, staff and volunteers will be on the water to help if needed. Loaner equipment will also be available, officials say.

To register for the event, visit: https://www.register-ed.com/events/view/198009.

