Forecast Outlook - 06/02/23

We’ll see a similar set up to Thursday this afternoon, with mountain showers and a slight chance for showers over the Las Vegas Valley. Forecast high temperature in Las Vegas today is 93°.

Along with the showers, we’ll see the breeze pick up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The summer-like heat returns this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll make a run closer to 100° on Sunday with a forecast high at 99°. Always remember your furry friends and to look before you lock especially with temperatures on the rise.

We’ll return a stronger wind next Monday, with slight chances for showers Tuesday and Wednesday

