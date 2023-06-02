Ex-Golden Knights player Deryk Engelland hosting autograph session in downtown Las Vegas

Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during...
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Deryk Engelland (5) plays against the Vancouver Canucks during an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:17 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - To help Golden Knights fans get in the spirit ahead of Saturday’s Game 1 against the Panthers, the team’s former defenseman, Deryk Engelland, is hosting an autograph session in downtown.

According to Downtown Grand, attendees will have a chance to receive free autographed photos while supplies last.

Those hoping to have Engelland sign other items can do so with a fee.

The property says guests can pay $35 to have a personal item signed, along with hockey pucks for $35, hockey sticks for $50 and jerseys for $100.

Downtown Grand said the event will run from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. Friday in the old William Hill space across from Freedom Beat.

Engelland announced his retirement from the team in Dec. 2020. Upon retirement, the Golden Knights announced that Engelland would transition to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation, serving as the special assistant to the owner.

The team noted at the time that Engelland has been a Las Vegas resident for the majority of his career, after meeting his wife, Melissa, while playing with the Wranglers. Their two sons, Cash and Talon were also born in Las Vegas, the team said.

