Drag show slated to kick off Pride Month at Nellis Air Force Base canceled

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -“The Pentagon may not allow us to do this show on the base, but I sent a message out to the White House, to the President,” said Coco Montrese, a drag queen in Las Vegas. “I would love to come to the White House and do a show for you and do what its really about.”

Performing for 30 years, Montrese was one of three performers that were supposed to be at The Nellis club ballroom for a kickoff to Pride Month at the Air Force base. She did the same thing two years ago.

“2021, we did the first show on the base. It was a very historical moment for us. We thought everything was moving forward, the country is progressing and inclusion and diversity, we were very very excited to do that,” Montrese said.

With the cancellation of the show, Montrese believes that it’s not a step back, but a reminder to keep fighting.

“Nellis Air Force base and the higher-ups there were very supportive of the show. This decision came down from the Pentagon, it came down from the Department of Defense, they’re saying military funds should not be used for this, but military funds was not used for this,” said Montrese.

Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz made a social media post, calling it a huge victory for the Department of Defense in canceling the show. It’s something Las Vegas Pride president Bryan McGill says is unfortunate, especially on the first day of Pride Month.

“There’s nothing salacious happening when people are performing in drag. It’s another form of entertainment, it’s great to uplift crowds, it’s a form of art and expression, it’s nothing different from seeing a band, seeing someone perform,” said McGill.

As June kicks off, Coco says this is a chance to educate and let people know what drag is.

“I absolutely love being able to express myself using this character to actually make people happy,” McGill said. “Sometimes its therapy, it helps, it’s not some crazy, sick, perverted thing.”

A list of upcoming Pride Month events is available here.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.