Virgin Atlantic to offer service between Manchester, Las Vegas

A Virgin Atlantic Airways plane taxis, April 13, 2018, at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
A Virgin Atlantic Airways plane taxis, April 13, 2018, at the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)(Ted S. Warren | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:08 AM PDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Virgin Atlantic on Thursday announced it will launch a seasonal route that flies between Las Vegas and Manchester.

Launching June 2, 2024, Virgin Atlantic said the seasonal summer service will fly three times a week from Manchester Airport to and from Las Vegas.

The airline notes that the new route will complement its existing daily service to Las Vegas from London Heathrow.

According to Virgin Atlantic, the flights will operate on one of the airline’s newest aircraft, the Airbus A350-1000 aircraft, which features 16 Upper Class, 56 Premium, and 325Economy Delight, Classic, and Light seats.

“It’s hugely exciting to see the return of Virgin Atlantic’s direct service to Las Vegas, which has always been one of our most popular long-haul routes,” said Chris Woodroofe, managing director of Manchester Airport.

Virgin Atlantic says the aircraft will also include the airline’s unique social space, The Booth,” which is perfect for travelers to enjoy afternoon tea together, a spot of wine tasting or simply catching up as they cross the Atlantic.”

“We’re thrilled to announce that we have re-introduced Las Vegas to our portfolio of destinations flying from Manchester, our home in the north, as we continue to grow our network and support customer demand,” said Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial offer for Virgin Atlantic.

