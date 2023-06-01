‘Technical issue’ hits Spirit Airlines, delaying Las Vegas flights

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:48 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Spirit Airlines experienced technical issues on Thursday, leading to widespread delays at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, as well as other locations.

Spirit first addressed the issue in an early morning social media post, noting that both the Spirit Airlines app and airport kiosks were unavailable at the time.

The issue persisted, and an hour later, the airline informed flyers to expect “longer than usual lines at the airport” and suggested that travelers arrive early. Shortly before 10 a.m., Spirit posted again, claiming that a network issue affecting the airline’s website, mobile app and some internal applications had been resolved.

Travelers were still encouraged to check flight statuses and to plan accordingly. As of 2:45 p.m., several afternoon and evening Spirit flights leaving LAS were listed as delayed on the Harry Reid website.

