Sportsbooks offer a host of wagering options for Golden Knights’ second trip to Stanley Cup Final

From left to right, Bill Daly, deputy commissioner of the NHL, presents the trophy to Vegas...
From left to right, Bill Daly, deputy commissioner of the NHL, presents the trophy to Vegas Golden Knights' Reilly Smith, Mark Stone and Alex Pietrangelo following the team's win over the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Western Conference finals, Monday, May 29, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 12:41 PM PDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday night, and Las Vegas sportsbooks are offering a variety of ways for bettors to bet on—or against—the Golden Knights.

Circa Sports released series prices, prop bets and Game 1 lines, with VGK listed as a slight favorite at -122 to take home the Stanley Cup. The odds for the series opener at T-Mobile Arena are nearly identical, with VGK tabbed as -127 favorites.

According to bookmakers, a VGK win in seven games is the most likely series result. Here are the odds for all of the series possibilities:

  • Florida 4-0 +1425
  • Florida 4-1 +725
  • Florida 4-2 +450
  • Florida 4-3 +540
  • Vegas 4-0 +1155
  • Vegas 4-1 +540
  • Vegas 4-2 +525
  • Vegas 4-3 +425

According to Circa, Florida was +17500 to win the championship at a point in the first round when they trailed the Boston Bruins. The Panthers have been underdogs in each series, opening as +290 to Boston, +150 to Toronto and +105 to Carolina.

Circa Sports also put out exact championship result odds at the beginning of the playoffs. “Knights defeat Panthers” was +18600. Those were the second-longest of any exact-result bets for Vegas to win. “Panthers defeat Knights” was +17700.

