Sportsbooks offer a host of wagering options for Golden Knights’ second trip to Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Stanley Cup Final begins on Saturday night, and Las Vegas sportsbooks are offering a variety of ways for bettors to bet on—or against—the Golden Knights.

Circa Sports released series prices, prop bets and Game 1 lines, with VGK listed as a slight favorite at -122 to take home the Stanley Cup. The odds for the series opener at T-Mobile Arena are nearly identical, with VGK tabbed as -127 favorites.

According to bookmakers, a VGK win in seven games is the most likely series result. Here are the odds for all of the series possibilities:

Florida 4-0 +1425

Florida 4-1 +725

Florida 4-2 +450

Florida 4-3 +540

Vegas 4-0 +1155

Vegas 4-1 +540

Vegas 4-2 +525

Vegas 4-3 +425

According to Circa, Florida was +17500 to win the championship at a point in the first round when they trailed the Boston Bruins. The Panthers have been underdogs in each series, opening as +290 to Boston, +150 to Toronto and +105 to Carolina.

Circa Sports also put out exact championship result odds at the beginning of the playoffs. “Knights defeat Panthers” was +18600. Those were the second-longest of any exact-result bets for Vegas to win. “Panthers defeat Knights” was +17700.

