Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:20 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
A Virgin Atlantic Airways plane taxis, April 13, 2018, at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
Virgin Atlantic to offer service between Manchester, Las Vegas
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera