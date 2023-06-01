Resorts World Las Vegas planning to build convention center

A rendering of a proposed convention center addition to Resorts World Las Vegas
A rendering of a proposed convention center addition to Resorts World Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Resorts World Las Vegas is in the process of designing its own convention center.

FOX5 obtained renderings and plans for the proposed development from Clark County. A Resorts World design review submission was listed on the agenda for a May 30 Winchester Town Board meeting.

Plans for a proposed convention center addition at Resorts World Las Vegas
Plans for a proposed convention center addition at Resorts World Las Vegas(FOX5)

One item on the agenda addressed a design review for “a convention center in conjunction with an existing resort hotel (Resorts World) on a portion of 86.9 acres.

Another addressed modifying “an existing comprehensive sign plan”, increasing the overall wall sign area and asked to allow a roof sign on the west side of Las Vegas Boulevard South, the east side of Sammy Davis Jr. Drive, and the north side of Genting Boulevard.

“As the newest integrated resort in the most dynamic part of the Las Vegas Strip, Resorts World Las Vegas is moving forward with a number of significant new projects to enhance our guest amenities and experience, including the expansion of our convention, meeting, and events center,” said a spokesperson from the Resorts World public relations department. “We look forward to sharing more information about this and other exciting Resorts World Las Vegas projects in the future.”

