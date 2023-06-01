Oakland A’s leadership meets with Nevada lawmakers as some voice support or opposition

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Oakland A’s owner John Fisher and team president Dave Kaval traveled to Carson City for the ninth-inning stretch of Nevada’s legislative session, all to push for a tax package for a proposed Las Vegas ballpark.

The session ends 11:59 p.m. on June 5, and lawmakers have been eager to present their questions to the team’s leadership, or call for concessions or guarantees. The package includes $180 million in state tax credits, $120 million in Clark County bonds, and $25 million in county funding.

“They were very sincere about wanting to make sure they are a great community partner. A project like this only contributes to our destination. Certainly, they don’t want to detract from that in any way,” said Mary Beth Sewald, the president of the Vegas Chamber, in her discussions with Fisher and Kaval. The chamber projects more than 14,000 new jobs created from the project, as well as $440 million in salaries and wages for workers.

Supporters include the LVCVA, Clark County Commission Chair Jim Gibson, and Governor Joe Lombardo.

Negotiators told FOX5, some lawmakers want greater guarantees of revenue to ensure payment of debts; others want a trade in support for more education funding. Some lawmakers said constituents have voiced heavy opposition. The latest NELIS poll shows 78% opposition and 20% support.

“The current location, The Tropicana, we are getting tax revenue. What’s in the bill is 30 years in which that entire area gives no revenue to the state whatsoever. It includes the money meant to go directly to schools,” said Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch of Washoe County, who has received concerns from numerous residents. Economists have voiced skepticism over stadium revenue projections and net benefits.

“Stadium deals, if they result in jobs at all, it is usually part-time jobs and low-wage jobs,” La Rue Hatch said. We are not just going to throw away money on something that’s not going to benefit us,” she said.

A negotiator tells FOX5, Wednesday night, there appears to be more support in the Senate than the Assembly. Sewald predicts the bill’s passage.

