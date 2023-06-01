North Las Vegas police give details on 3 previously unreported homicides

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Thursday, June 1, the North Las Vegas Police Department gave updates for the first time on four homicide cases from May 17 to May 29.

“It is always our intent to be transparent with the media, you are our partners in communicating with the public. There are times that we absolutely want to get information out to media to help locate witnesses, more details about the incident or tips from the community,” said a representative from the Public Information Office for the NLVPD on Thursday afternoon.

“Some of these cases have either been missed or the particular case did not need that response from the community because detectives were already speaking with all the neighbors, witnesses and the individual who shot the firearm.”

In a statement to Fox 5 on Thursday evening, NLVPD said there is no connection to any of the cases and there is no danger to the public.

“Detectives are still at sensitive points in several of these investigations and it would be premature to discuss any details in an interview and possibly jeopardize the integrity of their investigations,” they said.

The three cases are:

On May 17, at around 6:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Clovelly Street after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a man in his mid-30s suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma Center where he was later pronounced deceased. NLVPD Homicide Detectives were notified and took over the investigation that evening.

On May 28, at around 4:45 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Honey Vista Lane after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a man in his 30s, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to UMC Trauma Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

Several bullet casings were located at the scene.

On May 29 at around 10:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 2100 block of North Las Vegas Boulevard after reports of a shooting.

Officers located a juvenile male, in his late teens, who was suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

As of Thursday afternoon, each investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made.

“All four of these recent homicides are active and ongoing investigations and no arrests have been made but Detectives are actively working on the cases. North Las Vegas Police Detectives have solved nine out of the 12 homicides that have occurred year-to-date. I know those numbers don’t match up with the four open cases above so I wanted to clarify that solved in some instances means that NLVPD has identified the suspect(s), has probable cause to arrest them, and is currently attempting to locate them to make the arrest(s),” the PIO office told Fox 5.

Another shooting took the life of a male teen during a house party on May 21, however, this shooting was reported to FOX5.

