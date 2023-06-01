A new chapter for Vegas Test Kitchen, and its alums

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The one-of-a-kind Vegas Test Kitchen is closing down, but it was announced Wednesday that it will live on in a different way. What started during the pandemic as a way for recently laid off and up-and-coming chefs to test their new ideas, will now transition in to a commissary kitchen at a different location after it closes down this weekend.

The owner of the restaurant, along with a pizza chef who works there, are looking forward to a bright future after that happens.

Ethan Spiezer teaches special education at Keller Middle School during the day. At night, he makes pizzas with what he calls the most leavened dough that he knows about.

“They’re soft, they’re fluffy, they’re light,” Spiezer explains. “They kind of look like a cloud or a pillow. And I’m just so excited to continue to share these pizzas with people.”

Spiezer is opening his own restaurant after testing his ideas at the Vegas Test Kitchen.

“Just today, I’m getting the keys to here,” he told FOX5 Wednesday regarding the location of his new restaurant in Town Square. “I signed the lease.”

Spiezer’s time at Vegas Test Kitchen has been indispensable.

“I’m going to be taking the fun and exciting pizzas that I had on the menu and just continuing to expand upon them,” he explained.

Jolene Mannina founded Vegas Test Kitchen a few years ago partly for the purpose of helping talented chefs like Spiezer realize their dreams.

“Anything we can do to work with people to give them that opportunity to get that first step, we want to do it,” Mannina said.

Mirroring the chefs that honed their skills inside, Vegas Test Kitchen has been a scrappy underdog of sorts: it was created in a building that wasn’t actually supposed to be a restaurant.

“It wasn’t meant to be a space that would be almost like a food hall,” Mannina said. “We turned it into that. We made it happen. I added a pizza oven outside.”

That pizza oven is where Spiezer cut his teeth as he paved the way to open his own restaurant.

“It’s definitely the realization of the last three years of me developing my pizza recipe,” he said.

Spiezer is partnering with another Vegas Test Kitchen alum who makes vegan recipes.

“It’s going to be two independent restaurants within one space,” Spiezer explained. “So it’s going to be a really cool way for us to still kind of work side-by-side.”

The new restaurant will be called Down to Earth and Solamente, a combination of his and his partner’s brands. Spiezer plans to open it by September, and will still teach special education at Keller Middle School.

For Mannina, the idea of the Vegas Test Kitchen will live on in her new commissary kitchen. It won’t be a sit-down restaurant, but it will still be an incubator for rising chefs in the Las Vegas Valley. It will be called the Paladare, and will be located in the Mahoney’s building at Maryland and Bonneville.

Mannina plans to find a spot in the next year or so for another restaurant that will mirror her test kitchen.

If you want to eat at the Vegas Test Kitchen one more time, it’s hosting a ticketed send-off party this weekend.

