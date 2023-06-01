Nevada to receive $56 million after Purdue bankruptcy plan upheld

FILE - This Tuesday, May 8, 2007 file photo shows the logo for pharmaceutical giant Purdue Pharma at its offices in Stamford, Conn.(AP Photo/Douglas Healey, File)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:23 PM PDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The state of Nevada will get approximately $56 million after the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit upheld the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan.

The money will be divided between the state and signatories of the One Nevada Agreement.

“The money Nevada is set to receive through this settlement will add to the over $600 million our office has secured for Nevada, with this money being used to fund evidence-based programs and services addressing the opioid epidemic,” said Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.

“The Sackler family’s actions were at the root of this epidemic, and their personal contributions to their company’s bankruptcy will go directly toward undoing the harm that they have caused to Nevadans. However, their conduct will not be forgotten, and companies or individuals who prey on Nevadans, like the Sacklers did, will be subject to paying for the harm they cause. I will not turn a blind eye to these types of actions that have torn apart the lives of so many Nevadans,” he continued.

A lawsuit filed by the State of Nevada alleged that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family were ringleaders in starting a marketing campaign the AG’s office says lead to the death of thousands of Nevadans. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2019.

Under the plan, Purdue Pharma dissolved the company and will shift its assets to a new company which will be sold at the end of approximately three years. The Sackler family will also contribute between $5.5 and $6 billion to the total dollar amount and relinquish control of the company.

Purdue will also make millions of documents public, remove the Sackler name from institutions, and the Sackler family themselves will exit the pharmaceutical business entirely.

The plan was appealed and reversed by the District Court for the Southern District of New York before being ultimately affirmed on May 30 by the Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit.

