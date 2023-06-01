Nevada law enforcement agencies partner to stop pedestrian fatalities

Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.
Nevada State Police cruiser contest photo.(Nevada State Police)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:36 PM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is partnering with other participating Nevada law enforcement agencies in the Joining Forces program and is urging pedestrians and drivers to be aware of each other and to share the road responsibly.

The joint enforcement program runs from June 2-24. The Joining Forces law enforcement team will issue citations to pedestrians and motorists who violate traffic safety laws. According to a release from the state police, most people are pedestrians at least once a day.

Between 2015 and 2019, 378 pedestrians lost their lives in pedestrian crashes on Nevada’s roadways. This represents a 23.6% increase in pedestrian traffic fatalities from previous years. In an effort to reverse this trend, Troopers will be looking for traffic offenses committed by pedestrians and drivers alike.

For more information about Nevada’s pedestrian safety laws, you can visit the state’s Zero Fatalities website here.

