Nevada governor signs ‘historic’ education budget, school safety bills

By FOX5 Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:14 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo on Thursday signed the K-12 Education Funding Bill and two school safety bills.

“I’m honored to sign such historic education legislation this evening,” said Governor Joe Lombardo. “Since day one, my administration has been committed to delivering serious school safety reforms and an education budget that empowers Nevada schools, teachers, and students to succeed. I look forward to continuing to deliver on my administration’s top education priorities in the coming days.”

In a news release, Gov. Lombardo’s office said the education budget allocates over $12 billion in funding for K-12 education over the next biennium. Total funding in FY24 is $6,061,963,572 and in FY25 $6,306,205,084. “This budget makes a historic investment in K-12 education, increasing per pupil funding by $2,500 next year, a 25% increase,” the release notes.

The two school safety bills signed by Gov. Lombardo were AB 330, which the release notes was supported by all 17 Nevada superintendents, and AB 285.

