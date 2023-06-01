Nevada Gaming Control Board busts $226K cheating scheme at Cosmopolitan

FILE - This July 1, 2018 file photo shows The Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)(John Locher | AP)
By Michael Bell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:32 PM PDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Enforcement Division of the Nevada Gaming Control Board busted a cheating scheme at The Cosmopolitan with the casino’s help, the NGCB announced Thursday.

In late 2021, the agency was contacted by The Cosmopolitan to report suspected “dice sliding” on an electronic craps game - totaling a $180,000 loss for the casino.

“Based on video surveillance and slot tracking player accounts, Board Agents identified four individuals who were suspected of cheating at craps. One subject in particular would place a wager, signal to the group and then illegally slide dice across the craps table to control the outcome of the game,” the agency stated.

Between Nov. 23 through Dec. 1, the co-conspirators performed the activity numerous times, fraudulently obtaining a total of $226,948 from The Cosmopolitan Las Vegas, authorities said.

The suspects are Antcharaporn Kamonlert, Hau Ngo, Max Rappoport and Oscar Rodriguez, charged with cheating, unlawful acts regarding computers, and conspiracy.

All four were scheduled for a hearing Thursday.

“The Board appreciates licensees reporting suspicious activities and potential gaming crimes,” said Kristi Torgerson, Chief of the Board’s Enforcement Division.

“The Enforcement Division will continue to be aggressive in its investigations and covert operations to ensure that the gaming industry is free from criminal elements in its unending effort to safeguard the integrity of regulated gaming in Nevada.”

