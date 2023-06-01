Man using drone helps police catch home invasion suspect

The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property...
The Hercules Police Department reported a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone's home Sunday.(Hercules Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:01 PM PDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERCULES, Calif. (CNN) - Police are recognizing a California man and his drone for helping catch a suspect in a home invasion.

The Hercules Police Department said a teenager got away with $30,000 in cash and property from someone’s home Sunday.

Hours later, a neighbor, who was operating a drone, discovered where the teen suspect was hiding.

The teen reportedly got into an Uber, which police were able to locate. Police said they verified the teen’s identity with help from the surveillance video.

Officers said they found the victim’s property inside the Uber.

The teen was taken into custody.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display
PHOTOS: Bellagio Conservatory on Las Vegas Strip debuts new summer display

Latest News

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas
Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive
A flower hangs from a fence at the property where on Sunday an apartment building partially...
Residents of collapsed Iowa building were allowed to stay as reports noted crumbling wall
The coroner said Judith Ann Ruff, 84, and her husband were farming and maintaining property...
Coroner: 84-year-old woman trapped, killed while fixing tractor
Ukrainian officials say a pre-dawn Russian missile attack on Kyiv has killed at least three...
Russian missile bombardment of Ukraine’s capital kills at least 3 people, including a child