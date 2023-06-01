Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights ‘free lap dances for life’ as Stanley Cup incentive

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Vegas Golden Knights have advanced to the NHL Stanley Cup Final for the second time in franchise history, and one local business is doing its part to offer the team a little extra motivation to bring home a championship.

According to a media release, Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas is offering the team “platinum VIP membership access and free lap dances for life in hopes of a championship win.” The statement added that “the offer is contingent on a Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers.”

“The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale,” said Brittany Rose, General Manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas. “As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory.”

Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club is located minutes away from T-Mobile Arena and is offering a “Park, Party and Play promotion” during the championship round.

