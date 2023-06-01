Las Vegas police arrest man accused in fatal stabbing near downtown

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man arrested Wednesday has been charged with murder in connection to a May 30 homicide case, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Jesse Del Rosario, 43, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for one count of open murder with a deadly weapon.

Click below for information on the arrest of Jesse Del Rosario, 43, in connection with the homicide that took place on May 30, 2023.



Anyone with additional information can call 702-828-3521 or to remain anonymous contact @CrimeStoppersNV. pic.twitter.com/fCI3tzLUyC — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 1, 2023

On May 30, police responded to a report of a man being found unresponsive in the middle of A Street near Washington Avenue. The man, suffering a stab wound, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Detectives learned that the victim had been in a physical altercation with another male. During the incident, the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times before fleeing the area.”

A bond amount or Rosario’s next court date was not on file as of Thursday morning.

