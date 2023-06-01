LA Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helps save drowning child in Las Vegas

Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiles before an NFL football game against...
Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris smiles before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)(Kyusung Gong | AP)
By CNN
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:13 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

By Jacob Lev, CNN

(CNN) — Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris helped save a drowning child in Las Vegas this past weekend, according to ESPN.

Morris was at the Encore Las Vegas with his family when he saw a young boy drowning in the hotel pool. The boy was taken out of the pool by his father and brought over to the lifeguard, ESPN reported.

While the lifeguard started CPR compressions, Morris offered to help before getting an automatic external defibrillator (AED).

“I saw people calling 911 so my first question was, where is the AED?” Morris told ESPN on Wednesday. “When I got back, we had a doctor on site that was able to start the compressions. I was able to hand the AED to him, get it open for him, put the pads on the child, and he ended up being OK.”

Morris gave credit to the teams’ recent CPR, AED and first aid training for knowing the proper protocols.

“I’m just thankful I knew what to do,” Raheem Morris added to ESPN. “You just never know when you’re going to need that stuff.”

The Encore Las Vegas declined to comment on the incident when reached out to by CNN.

The Rams confirmed ESPN’s report to CNN on Wednesday.

Morris also mentioned Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin and the drowning death of Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Shaquil Barrett’s two-year-old daughter in April helped increase “awareness and preparedness” in situations like this.

In January, Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

A Virgin Atlantic Airways plane taxis, April 13, 2018, at the Seattle-Tacoma International...
Virgin Atlantic to offer service between Manchester, Las Vegas
Nevada governor signs ‘historic’ education budget, school safety bills
Nevada governor signs ‘historic’ education budget, school safety bills
A's rendering of potential Las Vegas Strip ballpark
Oakland A’s leadership meets with Nevada lawmakers as some voice support or opposition
One step closer to movie studios being built in Southern Nevada