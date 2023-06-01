Judge orders 15-year-old Las Vegas murder suspect held without bail

Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15
Robert Lamar Farabee III, 15(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 1:19 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 15-year-old murder suspect was denied bail during a June 1 court hearing in Las Vegas.

Robert Lamar Farabee III was arrested on February 23 and charged with open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit open murder with a deadly weapon in connection with the deadly February shooting of a Las Vegas man.

According to court documents, Las Vegas police received several calls reporting multiple gunshots were heard and that a subject was shot inside a garage in the northeast Las Vegas Valley on February 10. Upon arrival at the scene, officers found the victim, Carlos Martinez, who had suffered “multiple apparent gunshot wounds.” He was taken to University Medical Center but died from his injuries.

The victim’s stepson was present at the time of the shooting. He told police that he was inside when he heard gunshots. He went outside and saw a white male wearing a red shirt “fleeing from the scene.” A neighbor described seeing a white male with shaggy hair, wearing a black and gray sweater and blue jeans, shooting into the garage.

Metro gang enforcement officers responded to the area and spotted a white male juvenile with shaggy hair and a dark shirt crawling under a community fence. Officers stopped him and he identified himself as Robert Farabee. He was wearing a red shirt underneath a dark-colored plaid shirt and was bleeding from his right hand.

Court documents show that Farabee returned to his residence on February 11 and told his roommate “that he got away with murder.” He proclaimed to be the shooter and said he was wearing gloves at the time of the murder. Black latex gloves were found on his person when he was taken into custody.

Farabee’s next court appearance is scheduled for June 29.

