Golden Knights hosting pizza party before Thursday morning team practice

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever wanted to meet Golden Knights’ mascot Chance? Here’s your opportunity.

The Golden Knights announced that the team is hosting another “Chance’s Pizza Party” event on Thursday.

According to the Golden Knights, fans are invited to join the team to watch practice at City National Arena, eat pizza and meet the team’s mascot, Chance.

The team said the “party” starts at 11 a.m., with practice starting at 11:30 a.m.

Did you miss out on the last Chance’s Pizza Party? (It’s the event of the summer) Don’t worry, we got you. 😎



Join us at @CityNatlArena tomorrow to watch practice, eat pizza and meet @ChanceNHL! What could be better? pic.twitter.com/gQPqw30Fo4 — z - Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) June 1, 2023

