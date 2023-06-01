Golden Knights hosting pizza party before Thursday morning team practice
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:43 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Have you ever wanted to meet Golden Knights’ mascot Chance? Here’s your opportunity.
The Golden Knights announced that the team is hosting another “Chance’s Pizza Party” event on Thursday.
According to the Golden Knights, fans are invited to join the team to watch practice at City National Arena, eat pizza and meet the team’s mascot, Chance.
The team said the “party” starts at 11 a.m., with practice starting at 11:30 a.m.
