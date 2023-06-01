Forecast Outlook - 06/01/23

Mountain Showers and Warmer Temperatures
KVVU News Logo
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:27 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Remnant moisture Thursday will support a few showers over the Spring Mountains this afternoon. Temperatures are back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Las Vegas valley.

We’ll keep a few showers and storms in the forecast through Friday, but they look to remain focused over our local mountains.

Along with the mountain showers, we’ll see the breeze pick up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The summer-like heat returns this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll make a run closer to 100° on Sunday with a forecast high at 98°. Some more wind is in the forecast on Monday with slight shower chances returning for the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Las Vegas local wins nearly $80K on $1 bet at off-Strip casino
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Visitor turns $50 bet into $100K after hitting jackpot on Las Vegas Strip
Air New Zealand is now required by law to weigh passengers who board flights from Auckland...
Airline to weigh passengers on some flights before they board the airplane
Job application
City of North Las Vegas hiring to fill more than 300 positions at upcoming job fair
Las Vegas police search for armed robbery suspect last seen near Silverado Ranch
Las Vegas police search for suspect accused of armed robbery at south valley business

Latest News

FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
Wednesday, May 31 EVENING weather update
FOX5 Weather
Forecast Outlook - 06/01/2023
Wednesday, May 31 Las Vegas AM weather update
Wednesday, May 31 Las Vegas AM weather update
FOX5 News at 10pm-1030pm
How UNLV’s preschool could shape education statewide