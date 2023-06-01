Forecast Outlook - 06/01/23

Remnant moisture Thursday will support a few showers over the Spring Mountains this afternoon. Temperatures are back in the upper 80s and lower 90s for the Las Vegas valley.

We’ll keep a few showers and storms in the forecast through Friday, but they look to remain focused over our local mountains.

Along with the mountain showers, we’ll see the breeze pick up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range.

The summer-like heat returns this weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 90s Saturday and Sunday. We’ll make a run closer to 100° on Sunday with a forecast high at 98°. Some more wind is in the forecast on Monday with slight shower chances returning for the Las Vegas Valley Tuesday and Wednesday next week.

