Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas is closing

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A unique donut shop in downtown Las Vegas will be closing its doors.

In a social media post, Donut Bar announced that it is closing after seven years.

The award-winning donut purveyor was featured on multiple national TV outlets, including The Food Network and Travel Channel. Donut Bar’s post said that Carl’s Donuts will be taking over.

