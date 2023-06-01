Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas is closing

Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas
Donut Bar in downtown Las Vegas(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A unique donut shop in downtown Las Vegas will be closing its doors.

In a social media post, Donut Bar announced that it is closing after seven years.

The award-winning donut purveyor was featured on multiple national TV outlets, including The Food Network and Travel Channel. Donut Bar’s post said that Carl’s Donuts will be taking over.

